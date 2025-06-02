Pope Leo XIV to meet priests of Rome on June 12, including Filipinos

Pope Leo XIV will hold his first meeting with all priests assigned in Rome on June 12, including several Filipino clergy.

The Diocese of Rome said the private audience will take place at 10 a.m. in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, which seats up to 6,300 people.

The gathering will be the pope’s first official encounter with the priests of his diocese since his election to the papacy early last month.

Among those expected to attend are Filipino priests currently pursuing further studies in Rome, according to the Rev. Gregory Ramon Gaston, rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino (PCF).

“This is not exclusive for the priests of PCF, but for all priests serving in Rome,” Gaston clarified.

He estimated there are about 100 Filipino priests based in Rome, roughly half of whom are residents at the PCF.

“Religious priests come and go, so it’s difficult to know exactly how many are assigned in Rome at any given time,” Gaston said. “I would say around 100, of which half are Collegio Filippino residents. There are very few other diocesan priests—the rest are religious priests.”

The PCF currently houses 51 Filipino priests who are undergoing ongoing formation, including advanced studies in theology, philosophy, canon law, and other ecclesiastical fields.

“”Actually, we’re very excited because we will finally have an audience with the Holy Father, Pope Leo, as priests assigned to Rome.” Gaston told Radio Veritas.