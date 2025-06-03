Why masking may not be necessary to prevent mpox, says organization

The country’s top infectious disease authority said enforcing face masks to prevent mpox spread is not cost-effective.

The Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (PSMID) said that compulsory masking “is not necessary” as the disease “is not known to be transmitted by the airborne route.”

The organization said requiring face masks in places like rooms, marketplaces, offices and planes is unnecessary.

“Enforcing masks is not a cost-effective measure and will not prevent the spread of mpox,” the PSMID said in a statement on Monday, June 2.

It added that prolonged skin-to-skin contact with those infected with the virus is the “predominant mode of transmission,” stating that mpox is “not known to be transmitted by the airborne route.”

“This includes close interactions such as kissing, sexual contact, and hugging with intimate partners and household members,” the org said.

“Mpox can spread through respiratory droplets from sick individuals. Transmission can also occur by coming into contact with surfaces contaminated by material from mpox lesions, such as when sharing towels or bed linens,” it added.

Department of Health spokesperson Albert Domingo also said that the viral illness is not airborne. However, talking or breathing close to an infected person face-to-face can generate infectious respiratory particles that can cause infection.

“Hindi face masks ang panangga sa mpox. ‘Wag nilang tataasan ang presyo at ‘wag nilang sabihin na mataas ang demand dahil DOH na ang nagsasabi na hindi ‘yan ang ginagamit sa mpox,” he said in a radio interview before.

“Pwede kang mag face mask pero kung mag ki-kissing ka pa rin, hugging-hugging, makakakuha ka pa rin ng mpox,” Domingo added.

He emphasized that skin-to-contact is what is crucial when it comes to mpox infection.

Meanwhile, the PSMID advised that individuals with skin rashes should consult healthcare workers for proper assessment, including PCR testing of the rash to confirm if it is mpox.

“Since mpox is contagious, individuals with a rash should refrain from exposing other individuals by covering their lesions with clean gauze, avoiding close skin-to-skin contact, not sharing personal items with other individuals while there is a rash, and consulting with healthcare workers for proper assessment and management,” the org said.

“They should also stay in their own dedicated room while recovering from mpox,” it added.

There is no proven antiviral drug against mpox, although a vaccine is available. According to the PSMID, the global supply is limited.

Although cases of mpox have been rising in the Philippines, the DOH said that the numbers are lower compared to those recorded in 2024.

The World Health Organization said that mpox is a viral illness that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, and low energy.