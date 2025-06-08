Religious group hits ‘deliberate delay’ in VP Duterte impeachment trial

A Catholic religious organization issued a scathing statement Thursday condemning what it called the “deliberate delay” in the Senate trial for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a strongly worded message, the Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation Commission of the Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines said consecrated persons could no longer remain silent as “the law is being manipulated and the truth distorted.”

The group accused Senate president Francis Escudero and senators aligned with Duterte of obstructing the constitutional process for political gain.

“When truth is delayed, justice is denied,” the statement read. “Escudero has allowed the Senate—once a respected institution of statesmanship and public service—to be turned into a playground for partisanship.”

The CMSP represents the collective voice of Catholic religious superiors in the country and is known for its advocacy on justice and human rights issues.

While the group emphasized it was not endorsing any political faction, it said its stance was grounded in faith and moral responsibility.

“To remain silent in the face of corruption is to participate in sin,” the statement said. “To ignore the manipulation of truth is to turn our backs on the Gospel.”

Escudero earlier rescheduled the House of Representatives’ prosecution panel’s reading of the articles of impeachment from June 2 to June 11, citing the need to focus on legislative priorities ahead of the June 13 sine die adjournment.

The impeachment case against Duterte hinges on several allegations, including misuse of public funds, unexplained wealth, conspiracy to commit murder, and betrayal of public trust.

The articles of impeachment were transmitted to the Senate in early February, but the chamber adjourned its session without acting on the matter.

The CMSP-JPIC also urged Duterte to face the proceedings.

“A true leader does not evade accountability. If you are innocent, prove it under the light of law and truth,” the statement said.

Addressing the Filipino public, particularly the youth, the commission called for civic vigilance and active participation in democratic processes.

“Do not let deception win,” it said. “Do not believe that honesty is useless. Do not lose hope in our nation’s future.”

The religious group also expressed hope not in political leaders, but in what it called “fidelity to truth and justice.”

“This is the witness of our consecrated lives. This is the mission we cannot abandon,” it said.