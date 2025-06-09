Church’s social action arm urges ‘moral courage’ in VP Duterte impeachment case

The social action arm of the Catholic Church has called for “moral courage” in the impeachment case of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines, urged the Senate to act on the case with urgency while maintaining “utmost integrity” and a strong commitment to the rule of law.

“Let this be a time for our leaders to show moral courage, for our institutions to stand firm in justice, and for all citizens to demand accountability rooted in compassion and truth,” Bagaforo said in a statement.

He emphasized that delaying the trial undermines public trust and weakens democratic institutions.

“The impeachment trial must no longer be delayed. We call on our leaders to act with the highest sense of urgency,” he said.

Bagaforo, who also serves as the bishop of Kidapawan, stressed that the legal and political process should remain impartial and rooted in truth and due process.

“The ultimate goal must always be the welfare of the Filipino people — especially the poor, the marginalized, and those whose voices are often unheard,” he said.

The House of Representatives sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate in early February, but the upper chamber has yet to take action.

Senate President Francis Escudero recently postponed the reading of the articles — originally set for June 2 — to June 11, citing legislative priorities ahead of Congress’ June 13 adjournment.

The Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines earlier joined civil society organizations in criticizing what it called a “deliberate delay” in the impeachment proceedings.

Catholic academic institutions Ateneo School of Government and De La Salle University have also urged the Senate to fulfill its constitutional mandate to proceed with the trial.