Full text: CBCP President’s statement on the Senate’s responsibility in the impeachment process

As President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, I speak not in the name of any political group or interest, but from the perspective of the Church’s social teaching, which calls for moral responsibility, accountability, and the primacy of the common good in public life.

The Senate of the Republic of the Philippines has a constitutional duty to act on impeachment cases brought before it. This duty is not optional. It is a solemn mandate arising from the principle of checks and balances enshrined in our democratic system.

While impeachment is by nature a political and quasi-judicial process, it is not exempt from the moral demands of truth, justice, and accountability. In a constitutional democracy, political authority must be exercised within the bounds of law and with respect for the truth. When politics serves only partisan interest, it degenerates into manipulation; but when it is guided by conscience and the common good, it becomes a noble service.

To delay, dismiss, or ignore such a process for reasons of political convenience is to betray the Constitution and the people’s trust. As stewards of public office, senators are not only answerable to the law but are also bound in conscience to act with integrity and impartiality.

The Church teaches that political authority exists to serve the common good (cf. Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church, 393–406). Public officials must transcend partisan interests and act in a spirit of justice and truth. The search for truth is not a political agenda; it is a moral imperative.

We appeal to all senators, especially to those in leadership, to allow the constitutional process to proceed without obstruction. If there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear.

Let conscience guide your actions. Let the truth take its course.

✠ Pablo Virgilio S. Cardinal David

Bishop of Kalookan

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines

June 10, 2025