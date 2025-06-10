Escudero’s ‘forthwith’ EDSA busway remark resurfaces amid Senate impeachment talks

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero‘s use of the word “forthwith”—uttered after his vehicle was caught in the EDSA bus lane — has resurfaced amid calls for the Senate to promptly act on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

Social media users, including writer Gerry Cacanindin, recalled that the Senate chief used the word “forthwith” when he explained his side after a Toyota Land Cruiser bearing the “7” protocol plate issued to him was seen traversing the EDSA Busway in April 2024.

In the Philippines, vehicles bearing the “7” protocol plate are assigned to senators.

At the time of the incident, the driver of the vehicle reportedly sped off when enforcers attempted to issue a traffic violation ticket. It was unclear whether any passengers were inside.

The EDSA Busway is reserved for authorized public buses to ensure efficient mass transit. Only select vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars are also allowed to use the lane.

Escudero later apologized for the incident, explaining that it was a family member’s driver who had used the SUV to enter the bus lane.

“I have directed the driver to appear before the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to comply with the show-cause order issued to him and to answer the charges he faces for the violation,” he said in a previous statement.

“I do not personally use the protocol license plates issued to me, and forthwith the protocol plates involved in the incident will be surrendered to the LTO,” Escudero added.

Some Filipinos referenced the Senate chief’s use of the word “forthwith,” which they connected with the upper chamber’s delay in starting Duterte’s impeachment trial.

“The internet never forgets. Sabi sa inyo alam ni Chiz ang meaning ng ‘forthwith’ because he even uses it in official statements,” Cacanindin said on Sunday, June 8.

“Naalala niyo last year noong nahuli sa EDSA busway ang isang high-end luxury SUV na may protocol plate na ‘7’ which is only issued to senators?” he added.

“Anyway, Chiz was forced to issue an official apology and guess what, may pa-‘forthwith’ pa si Sir,” Cacanindin wrote.

He then brought up how the Senate president justified their process in tackling Duterte’s impeachment trial.

“Pero ito lang April 2025, ina-argue ni Chiz at sinisi pa ang mga nagsulat ng Konstitusyon na sana daw ay ‘immediately’ ang ginamit na salita instead of ‘forthwith’ when he knows na synonymous ang dalawang salita, which both also mean ‘without delay,'” Cacanindin said.

“Now he’s trying to defy the Constitution by hiding behind legalese and senate technicalities habang conscious na conscious siya at alam na alam niya ang ibig sabihin ng ‘forthwith,” he added.

“Bilang mga Pilipino, huwag na sana tayong pumayag na gawing tanga ng mga katulad ni Chiz. Tayo nagpapasahod sa kanya pero ‘yung simple at napakalinaw na utos ng Konstitusyon sa kanya at sa senado, hindi niya magawa,” the writer said.

Other online users echoed the sentiment, criticizing Escudero for the delay.

“Chiz Escudero’s use of ‘forthwith’ when his car was caught in the EDSA BUSWAY and his interpretation of the same term in our Constitution don’t seem to align. Language can be a slippery slope for him,” a businesswoman said.

“LYING CHIZ ESCUDERO. Forthwith: for illegal use of protocol plates. Immediately: for impeachment trials WOW, @upsystem [University of the Philippines] graduate iyan!!!” another wrote.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “forthwith” as an adverb that is synonymous with “without any delay” or “immediately.”

The Oxford English Dictionary also defines it as an adverb, meaning “immediately, at once, without delay or interval.”

The 1987 Philippine Constitution was previously cited by the public, including experts, amid the uncertainty surrounding the impeachment proceedings against Duterte.

Article XI of the 1987 Philippine Constitution outlines the process for impeachment, including the Senate’s role in trying and deciding all impeachment cases:

“In case the verified complaint or resolution of impeachment is filed by at least one-third of all the Members of the House, the same shall constitute the Articles of Impeachment, and trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed.”

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros previously invoked the Constitution, warning that the Filipino people will ultimately judge the Senate if it fails to uphold the nation’s supreme law.

Escudero previously argued that if the framers of the Constitution intended for impeachment proceedings to begin right away, they would have used the word “immediately” instead.

“Kung ang intention niyo po ay ‘yan talaga, sana sinulat niyo po ‘yan sa Constitution. Pati ang paggamit ng salitang ‘forthwith,’ sana ginamit niyo na ‘immediately,'” he said last April in response to a statetement of Constitutional framer Christian Monsod before.

“Hindi niyo naman po nagawa at ginawa ‘yun, hindi po para sa amin na bigyang intepretasyon ang isang bagay ayon lang po sa pananaw niyo ngayon,” Escudero added.

The impeachment

Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives last February, with 215 out of 306 members voting for her removal from office.

The Articles of Impeachment were transmitted to the Senate on the same day, but the upper chamber adjourned its sessions and did not tackle the complaints.

The House prosecutors were scheduled to read the Articles of Impeachment on June 2 upon the resumption of the Senate sessions.

It was rescheduled by Escudero on June 11 to “allow the Senate to tackle priority measures.” The Congress adjourns sine die on June 14.

As of Monday, June 9, senators voted unanimously to refer the articles of impeachment against Duterte to the rules committee, rejecting the Senate minority’s bid to immediately convene as an impeachment court and read the charges.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel had initially filed a motion for the senators to constitute themselves as an impeachment court and read the articles of impeachment on Monday.

Escudero has taken oath as the presiding officer of the Senate impeachment court on the same day, while senator-judges will take their respective oaths on Tuesday, June 10.

According to Sen. Joel Villanueva, the impeachment court would be constituted after the oath-taking, but not yet convened.

Duterte is under scrutiny over alleged corruption involving the misuse of millions in public funds during her time as head of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.

Other impeachment complaints include culpable violation of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption and other high crimes, including bribery and conspiracy to commit murder. — with reports from Philstar.com/Cristina Chi