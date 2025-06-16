Legazpi diocese blasts environmental crisis, cites ‘systemic neglect’

The Diocese of Legazpi has condemned what it described as worsening environmental degradation in Albay province, blaming irresponsible quarrying, deforestation and a lack of public consultation on infrastructure projects as evidence of “systemic neglect.”

In a pastoral statement issued Sunday, Bishop Joel Baylon and the diocesan clergy urged government officials and the public to take responsibility for what they called an escalating environmental crisis.

“Do not allow development to become an excuse for destruction… Albay deserves better — and we can still choose to do better,” part of the statement reads.

Addressing public officials, the diocese called for integrity and transparency in governance.

“When public projects ignore environmental safeguards, override communities, or enrich only the few, they betray the common good,” it said.

The diocese criticized ongoing quarrying activities on the slopes of Mount Mayon — a protected area — and warned about the consequences of clearing forest cover and altering waterways.

It also raised concern over infrastructure projects encroaching on geologically sensitive and heritage zones “with little regard for ecological impact or the long-term welfare of residents.”

“In various towns, our people have begun to ask: Who benefits from these projects? Why are those most affected rarely consulted?” the statement said.

Albay was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2016 — a status the diocese said is now under threat due to ecological degradation.

The pastoral letter also included an apology from the local Church for not always speaking out forcefully in the past.

“For the times we remained silent when we should have spoken… we sincerely ask forgiveness,” the clergy wrote. “This is a moment for repentance and renewal, not only in words but in witness.”