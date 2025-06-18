ADB approves $100 million aid package for Myanmar

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank has approved a $100 million grant for Myanmar for emergency shelters, food and other essential supplies following a devastating earthquake that struck the country earlier this year.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in March killed more than 3,700 people, flattened communities and crippled infrastructure in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation.

“This $100 million aid package, ADB’s largest grant for the people of Myanmar, will deliver food, water, shelter, and medical care to families in desperate need, while also supporting long-term livelihoods, jobs, and community resilience,” ADB President Masato Kanda said in a statement.

Myanmar has been ravaged by conflict since a 2021 military coup triggered a protest movement that has evolved into a nationwide civil war.

The ADB said the funds, drawn from its Asian Development Fund, will cover emergency shelters, water and sanitation services, food, essential health supplies for women and trauma counselling.

— Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair