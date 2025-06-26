Coalition marks 19 years since death penalty abolition, urges lawmakers to reject revival

On the 19th anniversary of the abolition of the death penalty in the Philippines, a human rights coalition is calling on legislators to reject renewed proposals to reinstate capital punishment—particularly for drug-related offenses.

“We reject the proposals for renewed calls for the return [of the] death penalty especially in calls to protect people from illegal drugs,” the Coalition Against Death Penalty (CADP) said in a statement.

“This rejection comes from our experience with the murderous and unwinnable war on drugs as well as the cries of victims and affected communities for genuine access to justice and accountability for wrongdoing,” it said.

The coalition’s appeal follows the recent adoption of House Committee Report No. 1501 by the joint committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety, and Human Rights.

While expressing support for stronger investigative mechanisms, CADP warned that reviving the death penalty could deepen injustice in a legal system already prone to abuse.

“The remedy to any form of violence is not to repeat the violence,” CADP said.

CADP also cited the ongoing International Criminal Court case against former President Rodrigo Duterte as evidence that international mechanisms for justice can work without resorting to retribution.

The group urged lawmakers, policymakers, and civil society to pursue restorative justice frameworks and reject what it called regressive and ineffective measures like capital punishment.

“We remain ready to address challenges, offer restorative justice solutions and engage in dialogue for humane alternatives to address crime and wrongdoing,” it added.

CADP is a broad alliance of church groups, civic organizations, legal advocacy networks, and human rights defenders dedicated to opposing capital punishment and promoting restorative justice.

Among its member organizations is the Episcopal Commission on Prison Pastoral Care of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

On Tuesday, the ECPPC marked the 2006 abolition of the death penalty with a Mass at the CBCP Chapel in Intramuros, Manila.