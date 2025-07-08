CBCP raises concern over Senate delay in VP Duterte impeachment

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Tuesday expressed concern over the Senate’s delay in acting on the impeachment process against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a pastoral letter released a day after their plenary assembly in Bohol province’s Anda town, the bishops said they were ‘disturbed’ by the lack of progress in what they called a “constitutional demand” for the impeachment to proceed.

“We are disturbed by the delay in the Senate in executing the constitutional demand for the impeachment process of the Vice President,” the CBCP said.

They emphasized that impeachment, when pursued with integrity, remains a “legitimate democratic mechanism for transparency and accountability in governance.”

The Church leaders urged Catholics to reject “moral indifference” and engage in national issues with openness and faith.

“We call our faithful to combat moral indifference, listen to all sides with openness, and foster a culture of engaged citizenship rooted in our Christian faith,” the statement added.

Gaza violence, labor issue

Beyond the impeachment issue, the CBCP also addressed ongoing humanitarian concerns, including the conflict in Gaza and the plight of Filipino workers demanding just wages.

On the conflict in Gaza, the bishops condemned what they described as the “weaponization of starvation” and urged an immediate ceasefire to facilitate negotiations.

“We urge the faithful to pray, fast, and offer sacrifices for peace in Gaza and throughout the world. War spares no one and there is no victory in war. The innocent suffer the most,” the statement read. “Let food and badly needed humanitarian aid benefit all.”

They called for a “sustained culture of peace rooted in justice, mercy, and our shared humanity, transcending race, religion and politics.”

Addressing labor issues, the bishops acknowledged that many Filipino workers earn below living wages and stressed that justice must begin within Church institutions.

“We recognize that justice begins at home. The Church must lead by example in ensuring fair salaries, benefits and dignified treatment of workers in our church institutions,” the CBCP said.

They called for dialogue among labor sectors, employers, and government to pursue solutions on living wages and security of tenure, consistent with Catholic social teaching.

Call to action

The CBCP also urged solidarity across all sectors — from clergy and laity to workers and political leaders — to build a just and peaceful society.

“In this Jubilee Year, let us enkindle our hope, strengthen our solidarity and remain vigilant in our stewardship of truth, justice, and the dignity of every human person,” the bishops said.