Rider wearing ‘PULIS’ shirt draws flak for multiple road violations

A motorcycle rider wearing a Philippine National Police (PNP) athletic shirt has gone viral after being caught on video committing several traffic violations while driving in Metro Manila.

The video, reshared by Facebook page “Parkeserye” on Wednesday, July 9, shows a man riding a motorcycle while wearing a blue athletic shirt with the word “PULIS” printed in yellow.

“Parkeserye,” a page that features user-submitted content documenting road violations and traffic indiscipline, tagged the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Department of Transportation, and the Riders Safety Advocates of the Philippines to bring attention to the incident.

“Ay, mukhang may magba-viral….” the “Parkeserye” page said on Wednesday, July 9.

Caught on video: Multiple violations

The video shows the rider driving around the metro committing various traffic violations.

These include driving a motor vehicle without a license plate, operating a motor vehicle without side mirrors, not wearing closed-toe footwear, wearing an unstrapped helmet, and using a cellphone while driving.

It is not yet clear whether the individual is an actual police officer or simply wearing a PNP athletic shirt belonging to someone else.

The LTO’s Administrative Order AHS-2008-15 prohibits motorcycle drivers from wearing slippers, flip flops, and sandals while operating a motor.

It also penalizes drivers for driving a motorcycle with defective accessories, including the side mirror.

The Land Transportation and Traffic Code, also known as Republic Act 4136, likewise penalizes drivers who use vehicles without the proper license plate.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, also known as Republic Act 10913, states that motorists shall not use a mobile communications device while in motion.