Cardinal hits gov’t anew for fueling online gambling addiction

A leading Catholic prelate has once again criticized the government for its central role in fueling online gambling addiction, particularly among the country’s poor and vulnerable.

In a strongly worded homily Sunday, Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan likened the internet to a “digital highway” where countless Filipinos are falling victim to new forms of exploitation — not just by online scammers and predators, but by state-endorsed gambling platforms.

“What is truly painful,” David said at the Kalookan Cathedral, “is when it’s government agencies themselves — like PAGCOR — that lead the way in making this kind of victimization possible by legalizing online gambling.”

The homily follows the release of the CBCP pastoral letter warning against the growing threat of online gambling, particularly among the poor and the youth.

David, who is also the CBCP president, emphasized that what was once a vice confined to casinos frequented by the wealthy is now accessible 24/7 via smartphones, turning homes into private gambling dens and enabling addiction to flourish unchecked.

He pointed out that online gambling transactions, often disguised through digital wallets, make the issue both widespread and largely invisible.

“Now, the casino is in everyone’s pocket,” David said. “Even mothers desperate for extra income get drawn in. They start with a few pesos, then risk hundreds or thousands.”

The cardinal denounced the government for granting licenses and promoting digital gambling under the pretext of increasing state revenue — funds he said are often funneled into politically motivated aid programs.

“We fail to see the real culprit: a government that grants licenses and expands online gambling platforms… just to earn revenue for public spending — spending that often becomes a tool for political power,” he said.

David urged Catholics to resist the normalization of gambling culture and instead show compassion to those caught in addiction.

“The Word opens our eyes to see the hidden victims on these digital highways,” he said. “It urges us to take concrete steps to help these vulnerable ones whom society often ignores.”

The CBCP earlier called on the government to “declare all forms of online gambling illegal,” describing the issue as “a deep and widespread moral crisis” afflicting the nation.

The bishops also urged authorities to impose tighter controls on online payment systems to prevent them from serving as easy gateways to gambling platforms.

In the July 8 pastoral letter, the CBCP called on parishes to take a proactive approach in supporting individuals and families affected by gambling, framing the issue as a public health concern that requires education, legislation, and treatment.

“To all of you, dear brothers and sisters: Always place the welfare of each person and of the family first. Let us safeguard our relationships,” the bishops said.