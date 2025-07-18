Pope renews call for ceasefire in Gaza after attack on Catholic parish

VATICAN— Pope Leo XIV has renewed his calls for “an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza following a military attack on the Holy Family Catholic Parish.

In a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State on his behalf, the Holy Father expressed deep sorrow for the loss of life and for the injuries caused by the attack.

He also conveyed his spiritual closeness to the parish priest, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli—who was injured during the attack—as well as to the entire parish community.

The Pope commended the souls of the deceased to the “loving mercy of Almighty God” and offered prayers for the recovery of the injured and the consolation of those who grieve.

Finally, he renewed his appeal for peace and for a ceasefire, and expressed his “profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation, and enduring peace in the region.”

Over 60,200 people (58,313 Palestinians and 1,983 Israelis) have been reported killed in the Gaza war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, since 7 October 2023.