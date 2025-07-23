Marcos says U.S. trade deal a ‘significant achievement’

— President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said his country’s trade deal with the United States, which resulted in a tariff rate of 19% on the country’s exports to America, was a “significant achievement.”

“One percent might seem like a very small concession. However, when you put it in real terms, it is a significant achievement,” Marcos told reporters while on an official visit to Washington.

The new tariff rate is just below the 20% threatened by Trump earlier this month, but still above the 17% rate set in April when Trump announced what he called ‘reciprocal tariff’ rates for dozens of countries. It matches the 19% rate announced for Indonesia and is just below Vietnam’s 20% rate.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema