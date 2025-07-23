Calumpit mayor defends ‘E-Ayuda’ for flood-hit residents

Calumpit Mayor Lem Faustino of Bulacan clarified that the “E-Ayuda” initiative is just one of the ways the local government is providing assistance amid the ongoing inclement weather.

The mayor drew criticism for launching the “E-Ayuda ni Mayor Lem” program, which offers residents a chance to receive financial aid through an e-wallet platform amid the current situation.

According to her post, residents must take a selfie with their family in their flooded home, comment their details, and share the post while tagging their Facebook friends to qualify.

Faustino said residents should tune in to her Facebook livestream on the evening of Wednesday, July 23, to find out if their entries were accepted.

Her post drew attention from the pop culture page “Follow The Trend Movement” (FTTM), which criticized the mayor for the initiative.

“K*pal ka ba, Madam Lem?” it said on its page.

FTTM also shared a meme with the caption, “Ok na ba ’to, Mayor Lem Faustino,” tagging the mayor’s official page.

Faustino’s initiative also drew criticism from some Filipinos who felt that providing aid had turned into a “raffle.”

“Ginawa niyo pang pa-raffle ‘yung pagtulung niyo, tulungan niyo na lang ‘yung nanangangailngan!” a Facebook user commented.

“This is just plain and straight-up stupidity. Ayuda or aid is supposed to be all-encompassing as it should cover everyone, especially in times of disaster, pero ngayon, parang raffle na lang sa live?” another said.

“Tipong lubog na lubog na kayo and need niyo ng immediate help tapos, hindi pa kayo nabunot, ampots. King1na, ano po factors para mapili? Palaliman po ba ng baha?” the online user added.

“I didn’t realize surviving a typhoon is now a game of luck. Last I checked, disaster relief isn’t a contest, it’s a responsibility,” another Facebook user commented.

It’s worth noting that the tropical cyclones within the Philippine Area of Responsibility have not yet reached typhoon category.

Faustino replied to the criticisms in the comments section, saying that the initiative is just one way their local government helps those in need.

“PAGLILINAW: Sa mahabang panahon, hindi kailanman naging polisiya ng ating Pamahalaang Bayan na mamili sa mga bibigyan ng tulong kaya nga isa itong paraan para makapaghatid tayo ng tulong sa talagang nangangailangan,” she wrote.

The mayor then listed several ways the local government is helping, including prioritizing evacuees, the “E-Ayuda” program, feeding programs in barangays, visiting the hardest-hit areas, and organizing house-to-house assistance teams.

“Ipinapaalam din natin sa lahat na talagang hindi sasapat ang budget para bigyan ang buong Calumpiteños kaya’t ang priority natin ay ang mga talagang nangangailangan,” Faustino said.

On Tuesday, July 22, the mayor declared a “state of calamity” in Calumpit due to continuous heavy rains from the enhanced southwest monsoon, overflowing water from Ipo Dam, and high tides.

Declaring a “state of calamity” allows the local government to use emergency funds to quickly help residents affected by the disaster.

Data from its Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office states that 40,501 families, or 131,832 individuals, were affected by the severe flooding.

Nineteen hectares of agricultural crops were also severely damaged, with an estimated value of P3.8 million.

Parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, are experiencing continuous heavy rainfall due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) being enhanced by Tropical Storms “Dante” and “Emong.”

The state weather bureau PAGASA said that Bulacan province, which includes Calumpit, will be under a rainfall warning until Friday, July 25.