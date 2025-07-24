Cardinal Ambo urges ‘corruption control,’ not just flood control

A Catholic cardinal on Thursday blamed government corruption in infrastructure projects for the severe flooding that has inundated parts of Metro Manila, particularly in his diocese.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan lamented that despite billions of pesos spent on flood control projects, areas such as Malabon and Navotas continue to suffer from widespread flooding.

“Not an iota of improvement despite billions of pesos spent by the national government on flood control projects,” David said in a social media post.

“Check out the COA (Commission on Audit) reports on these projects, and you’ll get the shock of your life,” he said.

His message included images of floodwaters submerging several areas, including churches, in Malabon and Navotas.

“Climate change is bad enough; corruption makes it even worse,” he said, adding that substandard flood control projects are “a total waste of money.”

The cardinal stressed that long-term solutions to flooding will remain out of reach unless the government confronts systemic corruption.

“Obviously, flood control in our country has to be preceded by corruption control,” he said.

Heavy monsoon rains have caused flooding in several parts of the country, including the capital region, prompting school closures and the suspension of government work.

The national disaster agency said thousands of families remain in evacuation centers as continuous rains, intensified by tropical cyclones, continue to affect the country.

Several cities and towns, including Manila, have declared a state of calamity to access emergency funds for rehabilitation and recovery.