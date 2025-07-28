Philippine peso, South Korean won lead muted Asian FX higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar as of 0244 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|147.890
|147.66
|-0.16
|Sing dlr
|1.280
|1.2809
|+0.04
|Taiwan dlr
|29.472
|29.46
|-0.04
|Korean won
|1380.800
|1383.7
|+0.21
|Baht
|32.340
|32.34
|+0.00
|Peso
|56.990
|57.135
|+0.25
|Rupiah
|16325.000
|16310
|-0.09
|Rupee
|86.515
|86.515
|+0.00
|Ringgit
|4.219
|4.218
|-0.02
|Yuan
|7.168
|7.168
|+0.00
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|147.890
|157.180
|+6.28
|Sing dlr
|1.280
|1.3652
|+6.62
|Taiwan dlr
|29.472
|32.781
|+11.23
|Korean won
|1380.800
|1472.300
|+6.63
|Baht
|32.340
|34.30
|+6.06
|Peso
|56.990
|58.076
|+1.91
|Rupiah
|16325.000
|16090.000
|-1.44
|Rupee
|86.515
|85.615
|-1.04
|Ringgit
|4.219
|4.468
|+5.90
|Yuan
|7.168
|7.2994
|+1.84
—Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu