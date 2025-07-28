Philippine peso, South Korean won lead muted Asian FX higher

July 28, 2025
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar as of 0244 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen147.890147.66-0.16
Sing dlr1.2801.2809+0.04
Taiwan dlr29.47229.46-0.04
Korean won1380.8001383.7+0.21
Baht32.34032.34+0.00
Peso56.99057.135+0.25
Rupiah16325.00016310-0.09
Rupee86.51586.515+0.00
Ringgit4.2194.218-0.02
Yuan7.1687.168+0.00
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen147.890157.180+6.28
Sing dlr1.2801.3652+6.62
Taiwan dlr29.47232.781+11.23
Korean won1380.8001472.300+6.63
Baht32.34034.30+6.06
Peso56.99058.076+1.91
Rupiah16325.00016090.000-1.44
Rupee86.51585.615-1.04
Ringgit4.2194.468+5.90
Yuan7.1687.2994+1.84

—Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

