Philippine peso, South Korean won lead muted Asian FX higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar as of 0244 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 147.890 147.66 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.280 1.2809 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.472 29.46 -0.04 Korean won 1380.800 1383.7 +0.21 Baht 32.340 32.34 +0.00 Peso 56.990 57.135 +0.25 Rupiah 16325.000 16310 -0.09 Rupee 86.515 86.515 +0.00 Ringgit 4.219 4.218 -0.02 Yuan 7.168 7.168 +0.00 Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 147.890 157.180 +6.28 Sing dlr 1.280 1.3652 +6.62 Taiwan dlr 29.472 32.781 +11.23 Korean won 1380.800 1472.300 +6.63 Baht 32.340 34.30 +6.06 Peso 56.990 58.076 +1.91 Rupiah 16325.000 16090.000 -1.44 Rupee 86.515 85.615 -1.04 Ringgit 4.219 4.468 +5.90 Yuan 7.168 7.2994 +1.84

