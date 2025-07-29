Manila cardinal urges lawmakers to treat legislation as ‘prayer before God’

The head of Manila’s Roman Catholic Church on Sunday urged members of the Philippine Congress to see their legislative duties not only as a civic responsibility but as a sacred act of intercession and public service.

Presiding over a Mass at the Manila Cathedral on the eve of the opening of the 20th Congress, Cardinal Jose Advincula called on lawmakers to align the laws and resolutions they craft with the hopes and prayers of the Filipino people.

“May you ensure that every law that you create and every resolution that you pass is a prayer before God,” Advincula said in his homily. “…An expression of the Filipino people’s aspirations and values, an expression of the people’s faith in God’s providence.”

The Mass was attended by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, several lawmakers, and legislative staff.

Drawing from the day’s Scripture readings, the cardinal focused on two themes — intercession and presence — as spiritual foundations of public leadership.

He likened lawmakers to the biblical figure Abraham, who interceded before God on behalf of the people of Sodom and Gomorrah.

“You are also representatives of the Filipino people before God,” Advincula said. “Our nation needs lawmakers who always turn to God and draw near to the people — those who feel the dreams of the poor and the mercy of God.”

Advincula also emphasized the importance of God’s presence, urging legislators to serve as signs of divine compassion, particularly for the vulnerable and marginalized.

“May the laws you pass reflect God’s guidance upon our nation. May the policies you craft reveal God’s protection for the oppressed. May the budget you design signify God’s providence for the poor,” he said.