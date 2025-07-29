Spotted: Congressmen on smartphones during voting session before SONA 2025

Two congressmen were spotted watching something on their smartphones during a voting session at the House plenary, hours before the fourth State of the Nation Address.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 28, delivered his fourth SONA at the Batasang Pambansa Complex, marking the start of the second half of his presidency.

Before the joint session, members of the House of Representatives voted for their House Speaker and other key officials ahead of the 20th Congress.

This included House Speaker Martin Romualdez (Leyte, First District) retaining his seat and Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte, First District) being elected as House majority leader.

Romualdez is Marcos’ cousin, while Sandro is the eldest son of the president.

During the voting session, Abante News Online reported that two legislators were spotted passing the time on their smartphones.

A congressman was seen watching an online “sabong” or a cockfighting session, while another congressman was spotted watching a billiards game.

The report did not mention any names.

Meanwhile, Marcos, in his SONA, assured the public that the government is working collaboratively to resolve the case of the missing “sabungeros” or cockfighting enthusiasts who have been missing since 2021.

Law enforcers reportedly believe that they were kidnapped, allegedly due to match fixing or cheating in online cockfighting (e-sabong) games.

Self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan said the “sabungeros” were thrown into Taal Lake after being killed.

As of Tuesday, July 29, 12 police officers will face administrative charges for grave misconduct, irregular performance of duty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer in relation to the case.