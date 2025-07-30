Philippines issues tsunami warning after Russia earthquake

— The Philippines‘ seismology agency advised people to stay away from beaches in coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, as these regions are expected to experience tsunami waves of less than one metre in height.

PHIVOLCS issued the advisory following a magnitude 8.7 earthquake that struck off Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair