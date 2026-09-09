Pinoy tourists warned over food safety amid Vietnam poisoning outbreaks

Filipino tourists are urged to exercise caution when dining in Vietnam amid concerns over food poisoning.

The Philippine Embassy in Vietnam on Tuesday, September 8, recommended that Pinoys secure travel insurance when visiting the country, noting that it can cover medical and other emergencies.

The advisory came following food poisoning outbreaks in Vietnam. The country recorded 84 cases in 2025, affecting 2,301 people and causing 16 deaths.

The embassy said that in the first half of 2026, Vietnam also recorded 58 cases that affected 1,573 people and caused 10 deaths.

“While in Viet Nam, Filipino travelers and residents are advised to patronize only hotel and restaurant facilities of good repute and standard. Drinking bottled water is highly recommended,” it said in an advisory.

“Vietnamese authorities acknowledged that food safety remains a major health challenge in the country,” the embassy added.

The embassy also provided its contact details in case Filipinos encounter emergencies while in the country.

It said it can be reached through text message, WhatsApp, Viber, or Zalo at +84 904 126 164

The embassy can also be reached via email at [email protected]

The embassy also included a link to a report published on July 18, 2026, which noted that food safety “remains a major public health challenge in Vietnam despite years of inspections, enforcement and public awareness efforts.”

The report said that “several large-scale incidents linked to collective kitchens, school canteens, restaurants, household meals and street food underscored vulnerabilities in the country’s food safety system.”

“Violations also continue to be detected throughout the food supply chain, including the sale of food of unknown origin, counterfeit and substandard products, the misuse of food additives and products that fail to meet food safety standards,” it added.

The report also said that the Vietnamese police “handled 4,688 cases involving 4,795 organizations and individuals for food safety violations.”

Vietnam is among the popular tourist destinations for Filipinos because of its affordability. Philippine passport holders do not need a visa for stays up to 21 days in the country.