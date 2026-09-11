QC court postpones arraignment of VP Sara on charges of threatening Marcos

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Reuters
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September 11, 2026 - 9:59 AM
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Vice President Sara Duterte arrives at the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Sept. 5, 2026 accompanied by members of the media, where she is set to post bail following the issuance of an arrest warrant in connection with the grave threats case filed against her. (The Philippine STAR / Michael Varcas)

MANILA  Vice President Sara Duterte’s legal team on Friday secured a postponement of her arraignment on charges of making grave threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the first lady and the House Speaker, in a new legal battle that could derail her bid for the presidency in 2028.

READ: QC court issues warrant for VP Duterte’s arrest in grave threats case

Lawyer Paul Lim told a crowd of reporters and Duterte’s supporters outside the court that the defense had filed a motion to postpone the arraignment, which the court granted.

In a text message to Reuters, Lim said Duterte had not entered a plea in the case. “Arraignment deferred pending resolution of our motion,” he said.

Last Saturday, Duterte had posted bail after a court had ordered her arrest over the charges.

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