QC court postpones arraignment of VP Sara on charges of threatening Marcos

— Vice President Sara Duterte’s legal team on Friday secured a postponement of her arraignment on charges of making grave threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the first lady and the House Speaker, in a new legal battle that could derail her bid for the presidency in 2028.

READ: QC court issues warrant for VP Duterte’s arrest in grave threats case

Lawyer Paul Lim told a crowd of reporters and Duterte’s supporters outside the court that the defense had filed a motion to postpone the arraignment, which the court granted.

In a text message to Reuters, Lim said Duterte had not entered a plea in the case. “Arraignment deferred pending resolution of our motion,” he said.

Last Saturday, Duterte had posted bail after a court had ordered her arrest over the charges.