‘Wala na bang makupitan?’: Proposed taxes on 3-in-1 coffee, ice cream spark dismay

The proposal to tax 3-in-1 coffee and frozen yogurt for health reasons drew flak from Filipinos already dealing with the high cost of basic goods and necessities.

Reports said Rep. Antonino Roman III (Bataan, First District) and Rep. Krisel Lagman (Albay, First District) proposed a flat excise tax on these products, citing concerns over their high sugar content.

The lawmakers are suggesting a P6 excise tax on 3-in-1 coffees and flavored milk.

Roman said he was especially surprised when he tasted a 3-in-1 coffee whose sweetness he described as intense.

“Noong natikman ko ‘yung 3-in-1, talagang nagising ako eh. Talagang umabot hanggang utak ‘yung tamis ng 3-in-1,” he said.

The Department of Finance also proposed the removing tax exemptions on natural fruit juices, vegetable juices and edible ices such as ice creams and frozen yogurts.

“Assuming there will be a reform by 2027, you can see a significant jump in the excise tax burden. So, for instance, I will just highlight the carbonated beverages. So, five percent this year, it will go up to around 15% by 2027,” Finance Undersecretary Karl Adriano said.

“And then, given the annual indexation, it will ensure that the tax burden will not be eroded by it,” he added.

“Given this reform, on average, consumption will decrease by around 27.2%. Wherein carbonated beverage consumption will decrease by around 32%,” Adriano continued.

A House panel also backed the proposal to raise taxes on sweetened beverages to discourage excessive sugar consumption and help reduce the growing burden of diet-related diseases in the country.

“Beyond impact on health, poor nutrition also places a heavy burden on productivity and the country’s long-term development,” Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr (Batanes) said.

He noted that diet-related illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and certain cancers have become major causes of death in the country, with poor diets contributing to more than 30,000 premature deaths in 2021.

The pending measures propose increasing the excise tax on sweetened beverages using purely caloric or non-caloric sweeteners from the current P6 per liter to between P9 and P20 per liter, depending on the bill.

For beverages using purely high-fructose corn syrup, the proposed rates range from P18 to P40 per liter, up from the current P12.

Filipinos, however, expressed dismay over the proposals amid rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of other goods.

“Para sa mga kapos, ‘yung simpleng ice cream na maliit na treat lang sana para sa pamilya, magiging luxury na. Kung gusto talagang maging healthy ang Pilipino, gawing mas accessible at affordable ang healthy choices, hindi puro pataas ng presyo ng pagkain,” a Facebook user commented.

Others cited corruption allegations involving some politicians, particularly amid reports of billions of pesos allegedly misused in flood control projects.

“Taxes are BS (bulls**t) at this point… it only goes to the pockets of corrupt politicians… so, why even pay taxes?” a Facebook user commented.

“Wala na bang makupitan,” another joked.

“Haha kulang pa ba ‘yung ninananakaw?” a different Pinoy quipped.

Some questioned where the proposed taxes will go.

“Saan po mapupunta ang tax? Sana para sa education ng mga students at hiring ng teachers,” a Filipino commented.

“And saan mapupunta??” another wrote.

Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina City), chairperson of the House Ways and Means Committee, said the committee would continue scrutinizing the proposals to strike a balance between their health objectives and their fiscal and economic implications.