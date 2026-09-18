Cardinal urges Congress to pass anti-dynasty law after SC ruling

MANILA — Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan urged Congress to enact an anti-political dynasty law after the Supreme Court ruled lawmakers have a constitutional duty to do so.

“Congress, the Supreme Court has spoken. Now enact the law,” David said in a social media post.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Congress’ 39-year failure to enact the law constitutes “grave abuse of discretion” and a continuing violation of its constitutional duty.

The court directed lawmakers to act “with utmost urgency” and enact the law “at the earliest opportunity.”

The 1987 Constitution directs the state to guarantee equal access to public service opportunities and prohibit political dynasties as defined by law.

The court said 39 years was more than a reasonable period for Congress to fulfill the mandate, despite the Constitution setting no specific deadline.

It also noted numerous anti-dynasty bills filed since the Constitution was ratified and the continued spread of political dynasties, including in the party-list system.

David said the mandate has remained largely unfulfilled because Congress was tasked with defining political dynasties.

The cardinal also questioned whether lawmakers’ personal interests could affect efforts to enact legislation restricting political dynasties.

“What happens when those entrusted with making the law have a personal interest in not making it?” he asked.

“Thirty-nine years is long enough,” David said.

The House of Representatives approved an anti-political dynasty bill on third and final reading in June, while a Senate version remains pending.