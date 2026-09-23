Bishop urges wider consultation on proposed Pax Silica hub

MANILA — The Catholic Church’s social action arm on Tuesday called for broader consultation and dialogue over the proposed Pax Silica industrial and technology hub in the Philippines, saying the project appeared to be moving too quickly.

Caritas Philippines president Bishop Gerardo Alminaza said there had not been enough study or consultation with communities that could be affected, particularly indigenous Aeta communities.

“It seems like they are rushing it. It also seems that there has not been enough study or enough consultation with the communities and people who will actually be affected, especially the Aeta communities,” Alminaza said.

He called for clearer information about the project’s potential impact on land, water, the environment and surrounding communities, and said authorities must ensure the development does not cause lasting harm.

“The Church, especially us at Caritas Philippines, is open to reaching out and engaging in dialogue,” Alminaza said.

Pax Silica is a proposed 1,620-hectare development in New Clark City, Tarlac, intended to attract investments in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority has promoted the project as a major investment hub. Officials have said it could require about 65 million to 90 million liters of water and 3 gigawatts of power daily.

“These are not minor requirements,” Alminaza said. “They demand serious public scrutiny in a country already struggling with water stress, energy insecurity and climate vulnerability.”

The bishop said the Church does not oppose technology, investment or decent jobs but cautioned against development that is rushed, opaque or disconnected from environmental limits and human rights.

“Progress worthy of its name must improve lives without sacrificing the land, water, culture and future of the people who live there,” he said.