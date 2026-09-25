Indian cardinal urges Padre Pio pilgrims: ‘Let this shrine change you’

MANILA — The head of India’s Catholic hierarchy has challenged pilgrims to allow the experience of the Philippines’ new international shrine dedicated to Saint Padre Pio to change how they live.

Cardinal Anthony Poola, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, said the shrine’s international status should inspire pilgrims to embrace reconciliation, hope and compassion.

“Let us not leave this shrine unchanged,” Poola said during a Mass Sept. 23 formally declaring the Shrine of Saint Padre Pio in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, as an international shrine.

Poola, who is also archbishop of Hyderabad, said the shrine should become “a home for all people,” especially the sick, poor, families, young people and elderly.

He described the celebration as “a day of grace” for the Church, devotees and pilgrims who come seeking renewed faith and spiritual consolation.

“A shrine is a place where heaven touches earth, where wounded hearts find consolation, where tears become prayer,” Poola said. “Let this celebration renew our faith.”

The cardinal said Padre Pio’s life of prayer, suffering, humility and surrender to God shows that holiness can be found even amid human pain.

The Italian Capuchin friar, who died in 1968, was known for his devotion to prayer, the Eucharist and reconciliation, as well as for bearing the stigmata, or wounds resembling those of Christ’s crucifixion.

Poola recalled Padre Pio’s familiar advice, “Pray, hope and do not worry,” saying it remains relevant in a world marked by anxiety, division, sickness, loneliness and fear.

He urged pilgrims to follow Padre Pio’s example by embracing the Eucharist, seeking reconciliation, carrying suffering with hope and serving others with compassion.

The Vatican approved the Archdiocese of Lipa’s petition to elevate the shrine to international status in a decree dated May 25.

More than 40 bishops concelebrated the Mass, which was presided over by Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, vice president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.

The shrine’s new international character was also reflected in the presence of devotees from across Asia and bishops who lead episcopal conferences in the region.