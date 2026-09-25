Philippines accuses China of obstructing resupply mission in South China Sea

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) accused China on Friday of obstructing a resupply mission for troops on board a grounded World War Two-era warship in the South China Sea, saying the action “put Filipino personnel at risk.”
- The PCG said the China Coast Guard and the People’s Liberation Army Navy on Thursday “obstructed a legitimate humanitarian and sustainment operation” to Second Thomas Shoal.
- It said China’s actions were inconsistent with international law and a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated Beijing’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.
- The Philippines called on China to stop interfering with its lawful resupply missions.
- The PCG said it would continue its lawful operations in the South China Sea and exercise Manila’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the waterway.
- The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- In 2024, Manila and Beijing reached a provisional arrangement on resupply missions to Second Thomas Shoal, which the Philippine foreign ministry has said helped prevent confrontations between the two sides.
- In July, Manila accused the China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at government vessels near Scarborough Shoal and striking a Philippine navy staff with a wooden baton during a separate encounter near Second Thomas Shoal.
—Reporting by Nestor Corrales; Editing by David Stanway