Philippines accuses China of obstructing resupply mission in South China Sea

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Reuters
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September 25, 2026 - 2:36 PM
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A China Coast Guard ship on the horizon through a telescopic view in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the disputed South China Sea, February 21, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. (Reuters/Karen Lema Purchase Licensing Rights)

MANILA  The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) accused China on Friday of obstructing a resupply mission for troops on board a grounded World War Two-era warship in the South China Sea, saying the action “put Filipino personnel at risk.”

  • The PCG said the China Coast Guard and the People’s Liberation Army Navy on Thursday “obstructed a legitimate humanitarian and sustainment operation” to Second Thomas Shoal.
  • It said China’s actions were inconsistent with international law and a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated Beijing’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.
  • The Philippines called on China to stop interfering with its lawful resupply missions.
  • The PCG said it would continue its lawful operations in the South China Sea and exercise Manila’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the waterway.
  • The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • In 2024, Manila and Beijing reached a provisional arrangement on resupply missions to Second Thomas Shoal, which the Philippine foreign ministry has said helped prevent confrontations between the two sides.
  • In July, Manila accused the China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at government vessels near Scarborough Shoal and striking a Philippine navy staff with a wooden baton during a separate encounter near Second Thomas Shoal.

—Reporting by Nestor Corrales; Editing by David Stanway

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