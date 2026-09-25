Philippines accuses China of obstructing resupply mission in South China Sea

— The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) accused China on Friday of obstructing a resupply mission for troops on board a grounded World War Two-era warship in the South China Sea, saying the action “put Filipino personnel at risk.”

The PCG said the China Coast Guard and the People’s Liberation Army Navy on Thursday “obstructed a legitimate humanitarian and sustainment operation” to Second Thomas Shoal.

It said China’s actions were inconsistent with international law and a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated Beijing’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

The Philippines called on China to stop interfering with its lawful resupply missions.

The PCG said it would continue its lawful operations in the South China Sea and exercise Manila’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the waterway.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2024, Manila and Beijing reached a provisional arrangement on resupply missions to Second Thomas Shoal, which the Philippine foreign ministry has said helped prevent confrontations between the two sides.

In July, Manila accused the China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at government vessels near Scarborough Shoal and striking a Philippine navy staff with a wooden baton during a separate encounter near Second Thomas Shoal.

—Reporting by Nestor Corrales; Editing by David Stanway