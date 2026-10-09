Endangering pedestrians? Drivers could lose their licenses under LTO’s new memorandum

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said drivers who put pedestrians’ safety at risk may now have their driver’s licenses revoked under its stricter road safety rules.

The government agency released a new memorandum, LTO Memorandum No. MVL-2026-229, which outlines guidelines for the improved investigation and disposition of cases involving pedestrians, considered the most vulnerable road users.

The new memorandum states that a driver may be declared an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle under Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, if there is sufficient reason to believe the driver placed a pedestrian at risk of severe harm, injury, or death.

The LTO said being declared an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle may serve as the basis for the eventual revocation of one’s driver’s license, subject to existing rules and due process.

It added that the memorandum covers pedestrian crossings or pedestrian lanes where people may cross, stand, or walk.

According to the agency, pedestrians include people walking or crossing in such areas, including children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PWDs), as well as individuals using wheelchairs, crutches, canes, walkers and other mobility devices.

It also covers individuals pushing or pulling strollers, pushcarts, or other non-motorized conveyances; people who have just disembarked or are about to board a vehicle; as well as traffic enforcers, road workers, and other authorized personnel performing their duties while on the road or pedestrian lane.

While the memorandum aims to further protect pedestrians, investigators will still consider their conduct and actions to ensure fairness.

LTO Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the policy was introduced amid recent incidents involving pedestrians who were put at risk while using pedestrian crossings or lanes.

“Sa mga sunod-sunod na insidenteng kinasasangkutan ng mga pedestrian, mas kailangan nating maging malinaw at mahigpit sa pagtugon sa mga ganitong kaso,” he said in a statement.

“Hindi lang ito tungkol sa pagresolba ng isang insidente, kundi sa pagtiyak na napoprotektahan natin ang buhay at kaligtasan ng mga pedestrian. Kaya mahalagang may malinaw na proseso sa imbestigasyon at pananagutan ng mga mapatutunayang lumabag,” Lacanilao added.

The Land Transportation and Traffic Code states that drivers must always yield the right of way to pedestrians walking in crosswalks.

Pedestrian crossings are usually marked with white lines across the road to indicate where people can safely walk. They also serve as a visual reminder for drivers to anticipate foot traffic and slow down for commuters.