Airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh airport attacks

Airlines are canceling flights to Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries following the deadly weekend attacks on Riyadh airport by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, adding to wider disruption in the region since the Iran conflict started.

The ⁠airport will be closed until October 17, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Monday.

Here’s a list of airlines that took measures:

LUFTHANSA

Carriers owned by the German group have cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October 16.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch group has extended a previous suspension of services to and from the ​Saudi capital until the ​end of the ⁠month.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

The Abu Dhabi-based group suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia until October 13.

INDIGO

India’s largest airline extended cancellations on routes to Riyadh and Dammam until October 15.

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

Asia’s first commercial airline extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh until November 29.

AIR INDIA

The second-largest Indian airline has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 15.

AKASA AIR

The Mumbai-based ‌budget carrier has suspended flights to Jeddah and Riyadh until October 13.

GULF AIR

Bahrain’s flag carrier cancelled its flights to and from Riyadh from October 12 to October 17.

CATHAY PACIFIC

The Hong Kong flag carrier postponed the resumption of its Hong Kong–Dubai and Hong Kong–Riyadh routes through January 31, 2027.

DELTA

The American airline said on Monday it will delay its planned flight from Atlanta to Riyadh until March 2027.

— Reporting by Mirko Miorelli and Fabrizio La Rocca; Editing by Shreya Biswas