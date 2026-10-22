Pinoy Discord user lands on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list over alleged child exploitation

A 28-year-old Filipino known in online communities on Discord has been named among “most wanted” by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation over alleged child sexual exploitation.

On Tuesday, October 20, the Anti-Trafficking Bureau (ATB), a non-profit organization, raised awareness about Austin Jan Sy Yatco, who goes by the alias “Hairy Lips” on YouTube and is believed to be in the Philippines.

Also known as Austin Yatco, he is reportedly subject to a federal warrant issued by the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York in January 2026 over alleged sexual exploitation of minors between 2019 and 2021.

He faces the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of Children

Material Involving Sexual Exploitation of Minors

Certain Activities Relating to Material Constituting or Containing Child Pornography

The FBI said the charges stemmed from his alleged involvement in an online group whose members engaged in criminal activities across various gaming and social media platforms.

According to the bureau, minor victims were allegedly coerced into creating child sexual abuse material of themselves, which was then distributed among members of the group.

The ATB also alleged that Yatco was part of “Greggy’s Cult,” an online network that operated from 2019 to 2021 and allegedly coerced minors on Discord servers and gaming platforms, including Roblox and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, into creating material that was shared within the group.

Yatco was also linked to the “Allen Kalbo” meme, which involved hijacking an online class during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI said Yatco has ties to Plano, Texas, and the Philippines, where he is believed to be residing.

The bureau is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Yatco is described as standing at 5’7 ” and weighing 149 pounds. His listed birthplace is San Pedro City, Laguna.

He holds a degree in computer science and has worked in the technology sector.

Yatco’s poster had also previously been shared in a Reddit community, where some Filipino users claimed to have encountered him online or in person.

“Woahhh, I remember his vids na nag-eexpose siya ng Discord pedo [pedophiles] tapos ganyan din pala siya,” a Redditor said.

“Yeah, I also used to watch his YouTube videos exposing pedos. Ang entertaining ng videos niya noong pandemic. I don’t even know his real name back then, I only know him as ‘hairy lips,'” another Redditor wrote.

“I literally played a Valorant tournament in this guy’s server during the pandemic,” a different Reddit user commented.

“To think that we talked and were friends in Discord is crazy,” another Redditor said.

“Ah, ito ‘yung nagpa-event dati sa Discord ng pagandahan ng ungol. May video nun dati sa YouTube,” a different user commented.

“Huuy, active ako noon sa server niya sa Discord. Chineck ko server niya ngayon, parang wala na ata,” another Redditor said.

“I’m one of the mods [moderators] sa Siscord server niya and I also met him personally dito sa PH last year. Nagulat ako because bigla na lang lumabas sa newsfeed ko ‘yung post ng FBI Dallas about him,” another Reddit user commented.

Last July, a 52-year-old Filipino was also placed on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list over the alleged sexual abuse of minors in California.