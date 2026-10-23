Pinoy teen arrested for online sexual exploitation of minor Australian ex-girlfriend

An 18-year-old Filipino was arrested for the online sexual abuse and exploitation of his former girlfriend, an Australian teenager, after she broke up with him.

Operatives of the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group-Women and Children Cybercrime Protection Unit (PNP ACG-WCCPU) arrested the Pinoy teenager, identified by the alias “Kaloy,” on October 8 in Pasig City for the online sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor.

The PNP ACG said the operation stemmed from a case referred by the Australian Federal Police (AFP), which reported that an Australian teenager had been harassed and threatened by Kaloy, who turned out to be her former boyfriend. He allegedly used social media to threaten her with her explicit photos.

The Filipino teenager and the Australian girl had an online romantic relationship that began when they were both minors.

The victim had sent the suspect explicit photos of herself at his request during their relationship.

When she decided to end the relationship, the suspect became disgruntled and began sharing her explicit photos on social media platforms.

He also allegedly coerced her by threatening to distribute more of her explicit images and videos if she refused to communicate with him.

Kaloy was arrested after an on-site forensic examination yielded evidence that he possessed several explicit photos of the victim taken when she was still a minor.

He is facing charges of violations of the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

The police said Kaloy violated Section 4 (r) of the law, which states that possessing any form of Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) is illegal.

Police Major General Andre Dizon, acting director of the PNP ACG, commended the operating unit for the successful operation, saying that they remain “committed to pursuing cybercriminals regardless of the location of the crime, nationality or status of the victim, or identity of the suspect.”

“We will continue to take action against cybercrime and work closely with local and international law enforcement partners to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and that victims receive the protection and justice they deserve,” Dizon said.

The police unit also said the operation supports PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.’s directive to ensure the full implementation of anti-cybercrime laws and the prompt prosecution of violators.