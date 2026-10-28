Quiboloy church administrator remains on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list in child sex trafficking case

A Filipina identified as a top administrator of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church is among those on the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) “Most Wanted” list for sex trafficking of minors.

The non-profit organization Anti-Trafficking Bureau (ATB) raised awareness about Teresita Tolibas Dandan, a 64-year-old woman wanted for her alleged involvement in a labor trafficking scheme that brought KOJC church members to the United States.

According to her FBI “Most Wanted” poster, Dandan uses the aliases “Tessie,” “Sis Ting.” She is also known as Maria Teresita Dandan Laranas, Maria Teresita Laranas and MT Tolibas Dandan.

Dandan was indicted by the US District Court for the Central District of California, Santa Ana, California, on the following charges:

Conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud

and coercion and sex trafficking of children;

and coercion and sex trafficking of children; Sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion;

Conspiracy;

Promotional money laundering

Dandan has been subject to a federal arrest warrant issued on Nov.r 10, 2021.

According to the FBI, she is wanted for her alleged involvement in a labor trafficking scheme that brought KOJC members to the United States using fraudulently obtained visas and forced them to solicit donations for a fictitious charity.

The FBI added that the donations were allegedly used to fund church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders.

“Members who proved successful at soliciting for the church allegedly were forced to enter into sham marriages or obtain fraudulent student visas to continue soliciting in the United States year-round,” the FBI said.

It added that Dandan allegedly played a central role in recruiting female victims, including minors, to work as personal assistants or “pastorals” for church founder Apollo Carreon Quiboloy.

The ATB said that the victims were aged 12 to 25 years old.

They were allegedly required to prepare Quiboloy’s meals, clean his residences, give him massages and have sex with him on a schedule determined by Dandan, Quiboloy, and others in what was referred to as “night duty.”

Dandan was described by the FBI as the alleged “international administrator” who was one of the top overseers of KOJC and the bogus charity operations in the US.

Quiboloy, meanwhile, has been detained at the Pasig City Jail since 2024 for qualified human trafficking and child abuse.

The US government previously made an extradition request for the televangelist, who is also on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list for sex trafficking of minors, conspiracy, and bulk cash smuggling.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice said it was in the final stages of the legal review being conducted on the extradition request, saying it would comply with the Philippines’ obligation under the Extradition Treaty with the US.

Quiboloy proclaims himself as the “Appointed Son of God” whose church is based in Davao City.