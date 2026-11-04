China’s foreign minister urges Philippines to act prudently on maritime issues

— China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday urged the Philippines to act prudently on maritime issues and “speak with a rational and unified voice” on its China policy in a phone call with his Philippine counterpart, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Wang told Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro that relations between their countries face malicious interference at present and a few Philippine politicians have repeatedly attacked and smeared China out of political prejudice and self-interest and “trampled on China’s red lines” .

The two ministers also agreed to maintain diplomatic dialogue, oppose actions that undermine diplomatic efforts and responsibly manage differences to improve relations, Xinhua said.

—Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alexandra Hudson