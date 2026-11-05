Philippine inflation hits more than three-year high of 7.8% in October

October inflation exceeds 7.6% forecast in Reuters poll

Core inflation climbs to 5.4%, highest in more than three years

Central bank raised key policy rate 50 basis points to 5.5% in October

— Philippine annual inflation accelerated to its highest level since 2023 in October, driven by higher transport and utility costs, strengthening the case for more policy tightening after the central bank’s larger-than-expected rate hike last month.

Inflation quickened to 7.8% in October, the highest since February 2023, from 7.2% in September, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

The reading, which exceeded the 7.6% forecast in a Reuters poll, brought the average in the 10-month period to 5.6%, above the central bank’s 3.0% target.

Higher fuel prices and fares pushed the transport index up to 20.1% in October from 14.6% in September, government data showed. Utility costs rose 9.3%, accelerating from 8.4% the prior month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed to a more-than-three-year high of 5.4% from the revised 4.8%, pointing to broader price pressures that could add to the central bank’s concerns.

The central bank, which next meets on December 17, raised its key policy rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% in October, the fourth consecutive increase, and signalled it was prepared to tighten policy further to cool inflation.

—Reporting by Nestor Corrales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty and Shri Navaratnam