‘Angry nerds and influencers’ join forces to scrutinize 2027 national budget

Filipino content creators and civic technology advocates are teaming up to break down the 2027 national budget, turning government spending data into social media content and online tools that the public can use to scrutinize public funds.

Creators Against Corruption (CAC) and civic technology initiative BetterGov.ph announced their partnership on October 30, aiming to make budget documents, procurement records, and government allocations easier for ordinary Filipinos to understand.

Calling themselves the “Nerds & Voices Alliance,” the groups describe their collaboration as a partnership between “angry nerds” who can analyze government data and “angry influencers” who can bring their findings to a wider audience.

The initiative will use data analysis and digital storytelling to present findings through videos, infographics, interactive visualizations and other online content.

Under the partnership, BetterGov.ph will analyze and cross-reference budget proposals, historical procurement records, and agency-level realignments to identify unusual allocations and other items that may warrant public scrutiny.

The findings will then be shared with CAC’s network of content creators and digital personalities, who will translate the information into accessible stories for platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

“The days when politicians could bury dubious insertions inside a five-thousand-page budget document because they counted on the public being too bored or confused to care are over,” Carlo Ople, founder of CAC, said.

“Nerds and creators are two sides of the same civic spear. The tech guys build the radar, and the influencers fire the megaphone. When an angry developer who understands SQL joins forces with an angry creator who understands reach, corruption loses its favorite shield: public apathy. We are taking the 2027 budget line by line and translating it into the everyday reality of commuters, taxpayers, and small business owners,” he added.

BetterGov.ph founder Jason Torres said the initiative was prompted by the difficulty of accessing and understanding public financial records.

“Our frustration as engineers came from watching billions in public funds get obscured behind terrible interfaces, broken links, and intentional bureaucratic friction,” Torres said.

He added that the group developed open-source tools to analyze government data and procurement records but recognized the importance of making the findings accessible beyond technical platforms.

“But raw code alone doesn’t spark institutional reform—people do. Partnering with Creators Against Corruption ensures that our data pipelines don’t just sit on GitHub or a technical dashboard; they land squarely on millions of mobile screens where citizens can see the math, ask the tough questions, and demand real answers,” he said.

Among the planned initiatives is the 2027 Budget Radar, a system designed to flag items such as suspicious reallocations, repetitive flood control allocations, unprogrammed appropriations, and contractor records for further examination.

The partnership will also provide selected creators with data kits containing plain-language explanations, verified charts, and interactive calculators to help ensure their content is based on documented information.

Another initiative involves public-facing online dashboards where Filipinos can look up budget allocations for their congressional districts and municipalities.

The two groups said they had already begun working together and would release more data findings, live discussions, and video explainers in the coming weeks.

CAC describes itself as a non-partisan advocacy movement promoting digital governance, fiscal transparency, and creator rights, while BetterGov.ph develops open-source tools intended to make government records easier for the public to access.