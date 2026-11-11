‘Luxury checked’: Pinoys scrutinize politicians’ alleged pricey wardrobe choices

From designer outfits to pricey accessories, some politicians’ reported wardrobe choices have become a talking point among Filipinos, with social media users taking a closer look at what they wear.

Laguna Gov. Sol Aragones drew attention for allegedly wearing clothing from luxury brands such as Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci, Hermes, Fendi, Louis Voutton, Versace, Dior and Valentino.

Most of the scrutiny focused on her blouses and other upper garments.

“Nahiya ang P645 minimum wage sa Laguna. Gov. Sol Aragones flexes luxury fashion: Versace, Hermès, Fendi, Celine, LV, Gucci, D&G, Dior, Valentino,” a Reddit user wrote on November 5.

The post has garnered 2,800 upvotes and more than 430 comments from fellow Redditors.

Meanwhile, the screenshots were taken from a TikTok account under the username @luxurychecked, which posts photos of politicians allegedly wearing designer outfits.

The posts eventually reached Aragones, who urged the public to “spread love, not hate.”

“Damit ko naman ang pinagdidiskitahan [niyo]. Baka naman pati False Pilikmata ko, sabihin [niyo] pa branded. Spread love, not hate,” she said on her Facebook page on November 7.

Aragones also released a video addressing student constituents, in which she said she was wearing a Uniqlo blouse worth P999.

“Ano kaya ang brand ng damit na suot ni Mommy Sol?” her post read.

Other public officials featured in the TikTok posts included Misamis Oriental Gov. Henry Oaminal, whose watches and shirts were scrutinized and Rep. Jenny Barzaga (Fourth District, Cavite), whose bags were also identified as purported designer pieces.

Oaminal was reportedly seen wearing watches from Louis Voutton and Patek Philippe, as well as polo shirts from Louis Voutton.

Barzaga, meanwhile, was linked to bags from Louis Voutton, Chanel, Dior and Hermes.

Santa Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas of Laguna also came under scrutiny for allegedly wearing blouses and dresses from designer brands such as Carolina Herrera, Gucci, Prada, Dolce & Gabanna, Versace and Alexander McQueen.

The posts drew criticism from Filipinos, who questioned the officials’ reported wardrobe choices, particularly in light of the code of conduct governing public officials,

“RA 6713 is a joke. Public officials natin are so comfortable flaunting this kind of wealth in a country where more and more people can barely afford basic necessities. Wala na talagang delicadeza, ‘di man lang nahiya,” a Redditor said.

Republic Act 6713, also known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, states that politicians must observe “simple living.”

“Grabe, bulag-bulagan na talaga gobyerno sa ganyan, no? May law na prohibiting public officials to display ‘yung lavish lifestyle pero wala, deadma. ‘Di match ‘yung suot sa sinasahod. Also, ang cheap pag suot na nila,” another Redditor said.

“Kaya nila sinusuot ‘yan para mukha sila mayaman. Hindi bagay at hindi naman mukhang mahal ‘pag sila may suot. Sana focus nila is to improve what needs to be improved at mga tao. Nonsense na magsuot ng mga mahal ‘pag ‘yung paligid mo at need mo ayusin ay naghihirap,” a different Redditor wrote.

“Wala masama gumamit ng mahal pero ilugar at ‘wag sa kaban ng bayan kunin ‘yung pambili,” the Redditor added.

The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees requires government officials to observe “simple living” in the performance of their duties.

“Public officials and employees and their families shall lead modest lives appropriate to their positions and income. They shall not indulge in extravagant or ostentatious display of wealth in any form,” it said.

Those found violating the code may face a fine equivalent to no more than six months’ salary, suspension of up to one year, or removal from office, depending on the gravity of the offense and after due notice and hearing by the appropriate body or agency.