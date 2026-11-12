A sari-sari store on display, street vendors pushed out: Pinoys question ASEAN Summit contrast

Filipinos drew comparisons between the sari-sari store replica showcased at the 49th ASEAN Summit and the actual street vendors in Metro Manila, some of whom had to suspend operations or relocate during the event.

Photos of the replica at the International Media Center (IMC) where journalists covering the summit were stationed, circulated online. The displays featured a vendor dressed in traditional clothing.

Set up at the World Trade Center, the replica showcased local products, including kakanin wrapped in leaves, locally made snacks and sweets.

LOOK: ASEAN Sari-sari Store features Pinoy goodies here at the International Media Center at the World Trade Center @ABSCBNNews https://t.co/bFjgLlWa31 — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) November 11, 2026

The display drew criticism from some Filipinos, who pointed to the contrast between the replica and the treatment of street vendors in Metro Manila, some of whom were forced to suspend operations or relocate ahead of the summit.

“They harass and remove the actual vendors who [are] just peacefully making a living for this performative thing? Mas importante pa ‘yung imahe nila to foreigners kaysa i-address ‘yung mga issues ng mamamayan,” an online user wrote.

“Kasuka. They displaced actual vendors and put up these sanitized versions of tiangges and street stalls? Apakasalot,” another Filipino commented.

“Kung sana pinaganda na lang nila mga stalls ng local vendors or bigyan incentives para pagandahin [or] linisin pwesto nila, mas katanggap-tanggap pa,” a different Threads user said.

“Remember the street vendors na sinisira [or] confiscate nila ‘yung mga tinda. Tapos mag gaganito sila? Performative ahh,” another Pinoy commented.

“Meanwhile, outside the venue, all the actual sari-sari stores were displaced and hidden from foreign visitors,” a different X user wrote.

ALSO READ: Gov’t urged to compensate businesses forced to close for ASEAN Summit

The sari-sari store replica is part of the “Pinoy Kalye” section of the IMC’s “Philippine Pavilion.”

The IMC also features a One Town One Product (OTOP) exhibit showcasing 54 local businesses from different parts of the country.

The IMC serves as the designated working area for local and foreign journalists covering the ASEAN Summit. It is equipped with briefing rooms, television and podcast studio, media broadcast booths, audio booths and designated stand-upper positions for reporters.

Journalists are also provided with free food and coffee, a waiting area for media pool teams, and wellness centers offering traditional hilot services.

Street vendors affected by summit preparations

Meanwhile, some street vendors in Metro Manila were ordered to temporarily suspend operations for weeks as authorities prepared for the summit.

Officials cited security and road-clearing measures to ensure the smooth movement of delegates between summit venues and their accommodations.

Among those affected was the pares business of internet personality Diwata in Pasay, whose workers were unable to earn during the weeks-long closure ordered by the local government.

According to the workers, they were told that customers’ parked vehicles along the road could obstruct traffic.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) later provided affected vendors with family food packs and financial assistance.

In Parañaque City, street vendors were also temporarily prohibited from selling along Roxas Boulevard, its service road, Redemptionist Road up to Quirino Avenue and beneath the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 until November 20.

Authorities told them they could return to their usual locations after the summit, provided they maintained an “orderly” setup.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian assured affected vendors and food stall owners that the government would extend assistance to help them cope with the temporary closures.

He said the agency was expected to complete the distribution of financial assistance by Friday, November 13, to help affected families meet their basic needs before the summit.

Each vendor was set to receive P10,000 in financial assistance, along with family food packs

“Basta lahat iyan matutulungan natin kaagad. Ang direktiba ng pangulo bago magsimula ang ASEAN Summit. Humihingi kami ng paumanhin pero sisiguraduhin namin na makakatulong tayo sa kanila sa kanilang mga hanap-buhay,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

The 49th ASEAN Summit is scheduled for November 16 to 18, with activities taking place at several venues, including the Philippine International Convention Center, Coconut Palace and some hotels in the area.

The summit brings together heads of state or government from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to discuss and shape regional strategies on economic, political, security and socio-cultural issues.

United States President Donald Trump is also expected to attend.