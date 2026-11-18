MANILA — A new pro-cathedral serving the Prelature of Marawi will be consecrated on November 20 in Lanao del Norte, marking the local Church’s 50th anniversary and a milestone in its recovery from the 2017 siege.

The church is located in Maria Cristina, a barangay in Balo-i town, outside Marawi City in neighboring Lanao del Sur.

A pro-cathedral serves as the principal church of a diocese or prelature until a permanent cathedral is established or completed.

The consecration comes nine years after St. Mary’s Cathedral in Marawi was severely damaged during a five-month siege by Islamic State-linked Maute militants in 2017.

The militants occupied and desecrated the cathedral, damaging religious images and leaving the building structurally unsafe.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) Philippines raised ₱8 million for the new church through a nationwide fundraising caravan that visited nine archdioceses, four dioceses and 29 parishes, national director Max Ventura said.

ACN International provided a matching grant, effectively doubling the amount raised through the campaign, Ventura said at a gathering in Manila on Tuesday.

Archbishop Martin Jumoad of Ozamis will preside over the consecration Mass, which will also mark the return of a restored statue of Mary Help of Christians. The statue was beheaded and damaged during the siege.

Regina Lynch, president of ACN International, urged Filipino Catholics not to forget Christians persecuted for their faith.

ACN is a pontifical foundation that supports persecuted and disadvantaged Christian communities through financial assistance, prayer and awareness campaigns.