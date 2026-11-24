MANILA — The Catholic Church in the Philippines will mark Red Wednesday on November 25, joining a global campaign to raise awareness of religious persecution and show solidarity with Christians targeted because of their faith.

Hundreds of parishes, schools and church organizations across the country have signified their intention to participate in this year’s observance.

A second collection will also be held during Masses to support Christians suffering from religious persecution.

The campaign began in 2015 when Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) illuminated Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue in red to draw attention to the persecution of Christians in Iraq. The initiative later spread to other countries.

The Philippines first joined the campaign in 2017. In January 2020, the CBCP adopted Red Wednesday as an annual Church observance, designating the Wednesday after the Solemnity of Christ the King for the event.

This year’s national observance will be hosted by the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, with a Mass scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral.

A candlelighting ceremony will follow the Mass, presided over by Archbishop José Araneta Cabantan of Cagayan de Oro.

“Let us stand in solidarity with our persecuted brothers and sisters in faith by wearing red and offering our prayers,” said ACN Philippines.

ACN estimates that about 220 million Christians worldwide face persecution because of their faith.

As part of the global campaign, churches and public buildings in various countries will be illuminated in red to remember Christians who suffer because of their religious beliefs.

The initiative also encourages people to wear red and pray for the safety, freedom and hope of persecuted Christians.

Under this year’s theme, “Wear Red. Stand in Faith,” the observance seeks to draw attention to the plight of persecuted believers and promote religious freedom.