MANILA — A Catholic bishop in the northern Philippines has urged candidates in an upcoming special election to reject corruption, bribery and kickbacks from government contractors.

Bishop Danilo Ulep of Batanes called on the incoming lawmaker to refuse commissions, commitment fees and other forms of bribery linked to government contracts and transactions.

In a pastoral statement, Ulep also urged private companies to stop offering bribes in exchange for government contracts, funding or favorable decisions.

He said fighting corruption requires accountability from both public officials and private businesses involved in government transactions.

“Those who offer bribes and those who receive them share responsibility for perpetuating corruption,” Ulep said.

“Do not make bribery and corruption the price of doing business with the government,” he told contractors and private-sector partners.

The November 28 special election will fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr.

Ulep also urged voters to reject vote-buying, political patronage and empty campaign promises, calling on them to assess candidates based on their character and track records.

“Look beyond popularity and political alliances,” he said, urging voters to choose leaders who put public welfare above personal interests.

He called on the Commission on Elections and other government agencies to ensure a free, fair, peaceful and credible election.

The bishop said the Church does not endorse individual candidates or political parties but has a responsibility to promote honesty, justice and accountability in public service.

He also urged candidates and their supporters to avoid misinformation, intimidation and personal attacks, saying political differences should not lead to hatred or division.