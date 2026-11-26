The distribution of 27 new service vehicles to Mandaluyong City’s barangays drew criticism from residents, prompting the local government to explain the purpose of the purchase and assure the public that the units would be used for official duties.

The Public Information Office (PIO) of the city shared that 27 barangays received what appeared to be sport utility vehicles (SUV) from Jaecoo, a Chinese SUV brand.

The Mandaluyong PIO said the vehicles were meant to strengthen its barangays’ capacity to respond to residents’ needs and deliver services faster, more efficiently and closer to the people.

“Mas maayos na kagamitan, mas mabilis na serbisyo, mas handang barangay,” it said in a Facebook post on Monday, November 23.

The initiative was not well-received by Filipinos, with some complaining about certain aspects of the city that allegedly needed more attention.

“‘Yung sidewalks na ang hirap daanan,” an online user commented.

“T*** *** tapos hindi mapinturahan ‘yung mga humps, lokong ‘yan. Ilang beses na akong muntik malaglag sa motor dahil hindi napapansin ng rider,” another Filipino commented.

“T******** inuna pa ‘yan kesa ‘yung mga baradong kanal o drainage system dito eh,” a different Threads user wrote.

“Buong Mandaluyong amoy imburnal at tae!!! Sidewalks almost nonexistent!” another Pinoy commented

“Tapos ‘yung kalsada sa open canal papuntang Hulo, jusko, may aspalto pero iilang portion lang ta’s hindi pa pantay,” a different X user wrote.

“Inuna pa mga kapitan kesa sa mga constituents. We need GREEN PARK sa Mandaluyong, hindi mga luho nila at dagdag polusyon,” another Pinoy commented.

Mandaluyong City responds to criticism

In response to the backlash, the Mandaluyong City government said it had heard residents’ concerns and recognized the importance of ensuring public funds are properly allocated.

“Kinikilala natin ang kahalagahan ng bawat pisong mula sa bayan, gayundin ang hangarin ng ating mga mamamayan na matiyak na ang pondo ng lungsod ay nagagamit nang wasto at nakalaan sa mga serbisyong higit na kinakailangan ng ating komunidad,” it said.

The city clarified that the vehicles are multipurpose units intended for peace and order patrols, responding to emergencies and delivering essential services to residents.

It also said the purchase followed its Vehicle Acquisition Plan and existing government regulations, with consideration given to fuel efficiency, operating costs and environmental impact.

To prevent misuse, the city said it would require trip tickets, conduct regular inspections and monitor the vehicles’ use.

“Mariing ipagbabawal ang paggamit ng mga sasakyan para sa personal na lakad, pamamasyal, o anumang gawaing walang kaugnayan sa opisyal na tungkulin. Ang anumang paglabag ay sasailalim sa kaukulang proseso at pananagutan,” it added.

The local government thanked residents for their feedback and vowed to continue listening to their concerns and improving public services.



Service vehicles are intended for use in the performance of official government duties. They serve as a means of transportation for government personnel to carry out their responsibilities safely and efficiently.

Their use on weekends and holidays is prohibited unless it is necessary for official functions. They are also not allowed to be used for personal errands or other non-official purposes.