MANILA — A Catholic diocese in the southern Philippines has launched a community preparedness initiative to help residents cope with worsening El Niño conditions and potential water shortages.

The Diocese of Iligan in Lanao del Norte province launched the CARE project on Nov. 22 in partnership with Jesuit Refugee Service Philippines.

CARE, which stands for Capacity, Awareness, Response and Engagement, aims to strengthen local preparedness through information-sharing, community planning and practical responses to water and energy challenges.

“It will help communities prepare, share useful information, strengthen local planning, and encourage practical community responses to water and energy challenges,” Bishop Jose Rapadas said in a pastoral exhortation.

He urged parishes, pastoral workers, volunteers, Basic Ecclesial Communities and families to participate in the initiative, including its El Niño Caravan.

The bishop said prolonged dry conditions could threaten household water supplies, farm harvests, food availability, health and livelihoods, placing the heaviest burden on vulnerable families.

“These burdens can be especially heavy for people who have fewer resources,” Rapadas said.

He also called on communities to work with local partners, rely on accurate information and identify residents who may need assistance.

“People are not merely recipients of assistance; they are neighbors with gifts, knowledge, and a role in caring for one another,” Rapadas added.

He said preparing for water shortages was also a way of responding to Jesus’ call to care for those who are thirsty.

“A prepared community is a community trying not to leave its most vulnerable members thirsty, hungry, or alone,” he said.