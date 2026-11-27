MANILA — A Catholic bishop has urged lawmakers to protect unborn life and religious freedom as Congress deliberates proposals on abortion and the so-called gender equality bill.

Bishop Dennis Villarojo of Malolos said the proposed decriminalization of abortion threatens the protection of unborn children, whom the Church considers human life from conception.

He urged lawmakers to uphold the right to life and strengthen support for mothers, families and children facing difficult circumstances.

“Rather than offering abortion as a solution to difficult circumstances, our society must respond with authentic compassion and strengthening support systems for mothers, families, and children in need,” Villarojo said in a pastoral statement released on Nov. 27.

He also expressed “grave concern” over the proposed Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) Equality Bill, warning that it could undermine constitutional protections for religious freedom.

He said churches, religious schools and faith-based institutions must remain free to operate according to their moral convictions without fear of government coercion or penalties.

“While we reject any form of discrimination and affirm that every person must be treated with charity and respect, this measure threatens the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom,” Villarojo said.

Villarojo also emphasized parents’ right and “sacred duty” to raise their children according to their religious beliefs and conscience.

He called on legislators to protect religious liberty and parental rights, saying their decisions should be guided by wisdom and the common good.

“We urge our lawmakers to uphold the sanctity of unborn life and safeguard religious liberty and parental rights,” he said. “Let us pray fervently for our leaders, that wisdom and truth may guide their decisions for the common good.”