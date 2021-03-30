NCCA slams social media posts claiming National Artist nominees have been revealed as false

There are still no official list of nominees for the Order of the National Artist.

This was the announcement of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) after social media posts claimed that it has named potential nominees for the highest distinction given to Filipinos in the development of the Philippine arts.

It said that the organization, along with the Cultural Center of the Philippines, “have not released any official list or made any announcement of an official list of nominees for the Order of National Artist (ONA) as implied in several social media posts circulating online.”

“The Selection of National Artists is a lengthy process that is undertaken with utmost care and diligence, ensuring the integrity of the whole process,” it added in its announcement posted Tuesday.

NCCA outlined the process which includes three levels of deliberations.

After which, the list will be submitted to the Office of the President which will then review the roster and officially declare the new set of national artists.

The NCCA’s announcement came after social media posts carrying a link to an article published by the Manila Standard on March 22.

Titled “NCCA, CCP name early nominees for National Artists Award,” the article claims that the commission ” has unveiled the names of early nominees for the National Artists Award.”

It claimed that the early nominees for the post-humous awards are “Eddie Garcia, Ramon Revilla, Vilma Santos-Recto, Peque Gallaga, Ricky Lee, Pitoy Moreno, Ben Farrales, Joey Ayala, and Isagani Cruz. Garcia, Revilla, Moreno and Farrales.”

The article also claimed that other supposed nominees include Raul Sunico, Nemensio Miranda, Nicanor Tiongson, Shirley Halili-Cruz and Ligaya Amilbangsa.

The Order of the National Artists Award is the highest national recognition given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts.

These are in the fields of music, dance, theater, visual arts, literature, film and broadcast arts, and architecture and allied arts.

The order is jointly administered by the NCCA and CCP and conferred by the president upon recommendation by both institutions.

It is one of the honors conferred by the republic that “embodies the nation’s highest ideals in the humanities and aesthetic expression through the distinct achievements of individual citizens.”

“These achievements are measured in terms of their vision, unusual insight, creativity and imagination, technical proficiency of the highest order in expressing Filipino culture and traditions, history, way of life, and aspirations,” according to the CCP.

Some of the recipients of the national artist award includes writer Nick Joaquin, directors Lino Brocka, Ishmael Bernal, actor Fernando Poe Jr. and painter Fernando Amorsolo, among others.