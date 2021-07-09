There’s only one COVID-19 testing platform, Red Cross says amid reports of booking scams

The Philippine Red Cross underscored that it only has one booking platform for COVID-19 testing after receiving reports of booking scams.

The PRC issued this advisory on July 7 and attached the link to its official booking website.

“Pinapaalalahan ang publiko na tanging http://book.redcross.org.ph lang ang lehitimong booking link ng Philippine Red Cross katuwang ang Dashlabs Shop para sa COVID-19 testing,” it said.

The organization stated that it has received some reports where victims of this scam sought payment from their offices.

“May ilang insidente na ng panloloko ang na-i-report sa aming tanggapan na humihingi ng bayad gamit ang link o site ng PRC e-CIF. Layunin nitong ipa-isip sa isang indibidwal na mapabibilis ang kaniyang testing kung siya’y magbabayad sa mga sites na ito,” it said.

The PRC then reminded the public to visit official COVID-19 testing platforms only, including PRC’s website.

“Para makaiwas sa ganitong insidente, siguraduhin lamang na ang mga opisyal na sites ang bibisitahin para sa booking ng COVID testings. Pinag-iingat ang publiko sa mga ganitong uri ng panloloko,” it said.

As of July 9, the Department of Health recorded 5,881 new COVID-19 infections which brought the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,461,455.

Of these, 51,902 are active cases, 1,383,833 are recoveries and 25,720 are deaths.