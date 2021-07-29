DOH counters fake chat group posts: No lockdown yet in Metro Manila

Chat groups have been buzzing overnight over posts declaring that a lockdown is being imposed on Metro Manila.

Last night, however, the government’s pandemic task force and President Duterte kept the general community quarantine classification for the capital region until August 15.

The Department of Health clarified that no lockdown has been issued.

Prior to this, members of OCTA Research called for a “circuit-breaking” lockdown in the National Capital Region due to the rising threat of the deadlier Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Metro Manila mayors also sought stricter restrictions to prevent a possible surge of infections in the region.

Some social media posts, however, started to spread ahead of official announcements, supposing the imposition of the circuit-breaking lockdown.

In an advisory on July 28, DOH attached screenshots of these and crossed them out.

DOH then advised the public that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has not yet recommended the tougher lockdowns.

“We would like to clarify that the IATF has yet to decide on the quarantine classification of Metro Manila and other areas,” it said.

“We remind the public not to share unverified sources of information to avoid panic and confusion,” it added.

It was later reported that President Rodrigo Duterte approved IATF’s recommendation for the new quarantine classifications.

Aside from Metro Manila, the following regions are also placed under GCQ plus heightened restrictions:

Region 1: Ilocos Sur

Region 2: Cagayan

Region 3: Bulacan

Region 4-A: Laguna, Lucena City, Cavite, Rizal

Region 5: Naga City

Region 6: Antique, Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz

Region 7: Negros Oriental

Region 9: Zamboanga del Sur

Region 10: Misamis Oriental

Region 11: Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental

CARAGA: Butuan City

Meanwhile, the regions under GCQ until August 31 are:

CAR: Baguio City, Apayao

Region 2: Santiago City, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino

Region 4A: Quezon, Batangas

Region 4B: Puerto Princesa

Region 6: Guimaras, Negros Occidental

Region 9: Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte

Region 11: Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur

Region 12: General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato

CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur

BARMM: Cotabato City

Quarantine phases imposed to the rest of the regions are:

Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) – August 1 to 15

Region 1: Ilocos Norte

Region 3: Bataan

Region 7: Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City

Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) – August 1 to 7