Fake quote card showing ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star ‘praising’ Duterte resurfaces anew

The response of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti to a fake quote claiming she praises President Rodrigo Duterte has resurfaced on a discussion website over a year after it went viral.

A Reddit user on Tuesday posted a screengrab of a news outlet’s Facebook page which featured a report on Peretti’s response made to a manipulated quote card.

“Ako ‘yung nahiya…” the Redditor’s caption reads.

A Twitter user on September 2020 shared a screengrab of the quote from Facebook which reads:

“President Duterte is one of the best politicians that I have met. Filipinos are very lucky to have him as their leader.”

It featured a picture of Peretti and credited her as “Senator Gina Linetti” of the “Republic of Italy.”

Gina Linetti is the name of her character on the recently-concluded police procedural comedy series where she played the precinct’s sardonic civilian administrator.

Italy’s official name, on the other hand, is the Italian Republic.

The Twitter user who shared the quote card before had this response to “Gina’s” supposed praise for Duterte.

“GOD HELP US,” she wrote last year.

Peretti, who was not named nor tagged by the Twitter user, answered.

“Obviously not a true quote,” she commented.

The incident had generated online buzz among Filipinos since then.

“These are memes tryin’ to expose how DDS got their hive mind and will digest anything to praise the Holy Pduts (President Duterte). Now it’s firing back and (it) seems like (it’s) firing back to Filipinos as a whole,” a Reddit user who saw the post on Tuesday said.

“DDS” pertains to Diehard Duterte Supporters or the loyal supporters of Duterte. It is also an acronym that refers to the “Davao Death Squad,” an alleged vigilante group accused of killing criminals.

“I hope she (files) a criminal case against those (politicians) using her name,” another Reddit user said in response to the fake quote incident.

“Wow. This is embarrassing,” wrote a different Redditor with a series of rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

Last year, fake quote cards featuring famous personalities and fictional characters also surfaced on social media which showed them supposedly praising Duterte for his administration’s COVID-19 response efforts.

