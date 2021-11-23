The Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) debunked the claims of a website that claimed registrants will receive P10,000 worth of funds.

PhilSys on November 23 also disassociated itself from the blog site.

Cursory check showed that the link attached to the post could no longer be accessed.

“HINDI kinikilala ng Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ang website na dswd-ayuda-news.blogspot.com. HUWAG MANIWALA sa pahayag nitong makakatanggap ang PhilSys registrants ng P10,000 pagkatapos magrehistro,” it said.

PhilSys further advised the public that there’s no free cash available to those who will register for the national ID.

It explained that the incentive for registrants are the free accounts from Landbank after accomplishing Step 2 of the registration process.

However, a Landbank account does not contain any free cash aid or “ayuda.”

“Sa ilalim ng co-location strategy ng LANDBANK at Philippine Statistics Authority, may option ang registrants na magbukas ng bank account sa mga LANDBANK kiosks na naka-co-locate sa registration centers pagkatapos ng kanilang Step 2 Registration,” Philsys said.

“Mariin naming pinapahayag na ang account na ito ay walang lamang pondo, initial fund, o financial aid,” it added.

The Landbank offering came from the partnership of the institution and the Philippine Statistics Authority this year.

This free bank account option was developed to support the national government’s goal for nationwide financial inclusion.

A Landbank account will facilitate the government’s distribution of cash aid from the local government units to beneficiaries particularly in emergency situations.

In a previous statement, PhilSys also noted that that the Landbank prepaid card is different from the PhilID or physical ID.

READ: ‘No ayuda in account’: PhilSys tells Landbank registrants

To prevent falling victim to online scams and rumors, PhilSys advised the public to visit only its official website and Facebook page for updates and relevant information.

“Upang hindi mabiktima ng maling impormasyon, sumangguni lamang sa opisyal na website philsys.gov.ph at Facebook page facebook.com/PSAPhilSysOfficial para sa mga updates, buong pahayag at sapat na detalye ukol sa PhilSys,” it said.

It also cautioned the public from sharing personal information to suspicious websites such as the one it mentioned.

“Muli ring pinaaalalahanan ang publiko na HUWAG ibahagi ang kanilang personal na impormasyon tulad ng pangalan, edad at address sa mga hindi mapagkakatiwalaang website,” it said.

For inquiries, PhilSys also told the public to contact its personnel via Facebook messenger, via email at info@philsys.gov.ph or calling the system at 1388.

As of writing, new applicants are still being accepted through the PhilSys website.