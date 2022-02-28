Netizens fall for posts claiming Angelina Jolie is shopping in Taytay tiangges

CLAIM: A Facebook page claimed that Hollywood star Angelina Jolie went to the tiangges or bazaars in Taytay, Rizal to shop for a “crop top.”

The page “Pilyong Meme” on Sunday shared photos of the award-winning actress going around shops with the caption: “Angelina Jolie bumili ng crop top sa Taytay.”

The municipality is known for being the “Garments Capital of the Philippines.” It has various stalls that sell ready-to-wear and thrift clothing.

The Facebook post has received around 2,700 likes and reactions, as well as over 200 comments and more than 700 shares so far.

Another version of the post is circulating on Twitter where meme account “Kabulastugan” quipped that Jolie got a “new tempered glass.”

“Okay, Cambodia pala. Still, congrats,” the account said in another tweet.

The post garnered a whopping number of 94,000 likes, almost 10,000 retweets and over 2,800 quote tweets so far.

congrats Angelina Jolie on your new tempered glass po pic.twitter.com/LN3MnZevXZ — kabulastugan (@kblstgn) February 25, 2022

RATING: This is misleading.

FACTS: A Google image search on one of the photos from the meme Facebook page directs to a link to the page of a cinema complex in Cambodia, a neighboring country of the Philippines.

The same photos can also be seen on the Facebook page of Ampapa News.

It also shared a screengrab of an online user, Kim Dara, who shared the picture and claimed that it was taken in Battambang, a city in Cambodia.

A rough English translation of the text notes that Jolie was “shopping.”

A Cambodian fan likewise shared pictures with the actress who was checking out a stall selling jewelry.

“Such (an) honor as a Cambodia fan to meet her in person,” the fan wrote on a Facebook post.

Some of these gained viral and were reposted by Filipino users who quipped that Jolie had bought a “tempered glass” for a smartphone in the Philippines.

One of the photos featured the name of the stall: V&LCambodia Silver Jewelry.

It is true that Jolie went to a Southeast Asian country. The actress on February 24 shared some pictures of the trip on Instagram with the following caption:

“A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family.”

“Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district. The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation. I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching and mapping patrol routes.”

One of the pictures showed her 15-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

A report from Elle.com says that Jolie and her daughter went to Cambodia to support MJP Foundation.

It is an organization dedicated to alleviating poverty, protecting the environment and conserving wildlife in rural northwestern Cambodia.

The humanitarian had adopted her oldest son, Maddox, from Cambodia when he was seven months old.

She shot “Tomb Raider” in the country in 2000 and decided to adopt from there two years later.

“We’ve been coming back and forth for 17 years, it feels like a second home to me,” she said to People Magazine in 2018.

“The children have close ties to the children here, many of them are their best friends. Maddox is happy to be back in his country,” Jolie added.

Why it matters

The Facebook page that claimed Jolie was spotted in Taytay is an online community that was created “just for fun,” according to its “About” section.

Despite it being a page dedicated to comedic posts and memes, its post about the actress still earned comments from some Filipinos who asked if it was “legit.”

Another online user accused the post of sharing “misinformation.”

While a different Facebook user said that it was “fake news.”

Some Twitter users similarly believed the tweet of the meme account claiming Jolie had bought a tempered glass.