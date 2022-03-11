‘Unity’: How Ai-Ai delas Alas debunked alleged video claiming support for Robredo

Actress-comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas called out the uploader of an alleged video that claimed she was among the local celebrities who have donned pink to support a presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

The 57-year-old actress on Thursday shared a supposed screengrab of a video thumbnail with the title “Mga Celebrity Nagsuot ng Pink para ipakita ang suporta kay Leni Robredo | WeWearPink.”

Ai-Ai was among those who were featured in the photo, apart from other celeb supporters like Angel Locsin, Pokwang, Sharon Cuneta, Rica Peralejo, Miles Ocampo and Lara Quigaman.

The comedienne clarified that she did not wear pink to support presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo who uses pink as her campaign color.

“Utang na loob, NANAHIMIK AKO, ‘wag niyo akong masali-sali sa mga ganito… tahimik buhay ko… lahat na lang… huy!!!! Tanging Ina ko pa picture ‘yan. Tanging ina ka, kung sino ka man na gumagawa ng mga ganitong ka-cheapan… pls. hindi po ako VP LENI supporter…” Ai-Ai said on Instagram.

“Tanging Ina” is a 2003 comedy film which she starred in.

She added the following hashtags on her post: “#panahonpanimatusalemangpicturenayan #iwantpeace #iwantunity #silenceisdeadly”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIAI DELAS ALAS (@msaiaidelasalas)

The comedienne didn’t mention names but one of her hashtags features the phrase “I want unity.”

“Unity” is associated with the campaign platform of the tandem of presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Some of Ai-Ai’s followers, including TV host Randy Santiago, also commented red and green hearts on her post. It is the campaign color of UniTeam, the electoral alliance supporting Marcos and Duterte-Carpio.

The exact video can no longer be found on YouTube as of this writing.